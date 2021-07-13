After Team USA’s loss to Australia, Gregg Popovich gets heated with a reporter.

Following his team’s 91-83 loss to Australia in an exhibition game, Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich got into a heated discussion with a reporter.

The three-time defending Olympic champions were defeated by Nigeria in the first of five games in preparation for the 2017 Olympic Games in Tokyo on Monday night in Las Vegas.

It also means that, dating back to the 2019 World Cup, the US has now lost four of its previous five games.

In the post-game press conference, Popovich took issue with a reporter implying to Portland Trail Blazers player Damian Lillard that the United States was no longer capable of defeating teams as easily as they previously were.

Lillard, a six-time NBA All-Star, will compete in the Olympics later this month.

“How has it been for you to watch your colleagues go through some of these tournaments and blow these teams out, while now it’s a much tougher and closer experience?” the reporter inquired, acknowledging that “coach [Popovich] has been preaching to us how much better the rest of the world has gotten.”

Popovich interjected and chastised the reporter for asking the question before Lillard could respond.

The 72-year-old, who has won five NBA championships as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs, added, “You asked the same sort of question last time and you assume things that are not true.”

“You just said something about ‘blowing these teams out.’ That has never happened before.”

After the United States’ loss to Australia, Pop had this conversation with a reporter.

Popovich disputed the notion that earlier editions of Team USA had had all their own way after repeatedly complaining about being interrupted by the reporter.

“When you make claims about us blowing out these other teams in the past, you show no respect for the other teams, and I spoke to you about it last time,” he said.

“We’ve had four or five really close games, so the good teams aren’t getting blasted out.” Certain games may occur in one of the tournaments—the World Championships or the Olympics—in which someone is blown out but still competes. This is a condensed version of the information.