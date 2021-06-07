After surgery, the Tin Man is on the mend.

The Tin Man, a popular sprinter, is on the mend after undergoing surgery for a career-ending leg injury suffered on the track.

The James Fanshawe stable’s nine-year-old flag-bearer fractured a cannonbone during a regular workout and is healing at Newmarket Equine Hospital.

The Tin Man was gearing up for his eighth season in the saddle, though at a lower level than he had been for the majority of his career, which had seen him win three Group One races – the British Champions Sprint in 2016, the Diamond Jubilee (2017), and Haydock’s Sprint Cup in 2018. (2018).

“They put three screws in his cannonbone, and he tolerated the procedure well and is pleasant and comfortable,” says the doctor.