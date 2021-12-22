After Sunderland’s Carabao Cup goal against Arsenal, an Everton teenager endures an injury nightmare.

After the Everton teenager went off against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup, Sunderland manager Lee Johnson characterized Nathan Broadhead’s injury as a ‘disaster’ for his club.

After spending the full season with Everton last season, the forward completed a loan move to the Black Cats in the summer.

And the Welshman scored his sixth goal in as many outings against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

However, he went off with a hamstring injury on the stroke of half-time after colliding with Arsenal’s Rob Holding.

Sunderland went on to lose the tie 5-1, as Mikel Arteta’s team scored three times in the second half to advance to the quarterfinals.

After the game, Johnson commented on Broadhead’s injury, saying: “It’s a complete tragedy. It’s the other hamstring he’s got. I’m not sure if I’ve hit a black cat or not.

“It’s difficult to take, from Jordan Willis to Broadhead, Aiden McGeady, Luke O’Nien, and everyone else in between.

“In January, we will undoubtedly require assistance. To assist the boys, we’ll need to find a method to bring in quality.”