After suffering an ankle injury, Harvey Elliott sends a message to a young Liverpool fan, saying, “I’ll come back stronger.”

In Sunday’s Premier League win over Leeds United, the Reds’ starlet injured his ankle.

Elliott was sent to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment, and his ankle is set to be operated on today (Tuesday).

Elliott has already “accepted” the severity of his injury, according to Jurgen Klopp in his news conference prior of Liverpool’s Champions League match against AC Milan.

Klopp added, “I spoke to him soon after the game, and he was in the best possible situation.”

“He’d already accepted the fact that he’d be gone for a time.

“He is in London and will have surgery today,” says the source (Tuesday). That is the next stage on the trip back, and we are all waiting for updates.”

One young Liverpool supporter’s father took to Twitter to share a message Elliott wrote to his son.

Dom (@TheSlotta) describes how his son was concerned after seeing Elliott suffer an injury and wanted to send a video message to the Liverpool player.

Dom posts a screenshot of the Instagram discussion with Elliott, which shows the Liverpool kid answering to a video message, in a sequence of tweets.

Elliott wrote, “I shall be back stronger.”

“After seeing your video, I felt much better. Thank you one more.”

Following his injuries, Elliott has already used Instagram to share updates, including one showing him watching the whole of Liverpool’s triumph over Leeds on his phone from the hospital.

In another post, the 18-year-old said he didn’t blame Leeds defender Pascal Struijk for his injuries and that the tackle was not deserving of a red card.