After suffering a serious injury, Harvey Elliott sends a message to Liverpool supporters.

After being stretchered off in Liverpool’s game against Leeds with a feared fractured leg, Harvey Elliott took to social media to give an update.

A second-half tackle from Pascal Struijk looked to give the 18-year-old acute anxiety, prompting Mohamed Salah to summon the medical team, which resulted in a lengthy delay in play while the child was treated.

After starting his third consecutive game under Jurgen Klopp, the scenes left Reds fans worried about the teenager’s safety.

While the game was still going on, Elliott posted a photograph to his Instagram story to demonstrate he was still in good spirits.

During the Leeds vs Liverpool match, Harvey Elliott sustains a major injury.

“Thank you for the messages, guys!” he said. YNWA YNWA YNWA YNWA YNWA YN

Despite the concerning circumstances, the midfielder’s remark was a hopeful sign that he will remain focused on returning to play as soon as possible.

So far, Elliott has had a coming-of-age season, with the former Fulham youngster making the most of the opportunities given to him by the Reds boss to break into the first team.

His skills in a Liverpool shirt had earned him a call-up to the England U21 squad after impressing while on loan at Blackburn the previous season.

He has been a bright spot for Liverpool this season, and everyone linked with the club will be hoping for a rapid recovery.