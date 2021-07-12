After Stephen A. Smith’s comments, a video of Shohei Ohtani speaking only English resurfaces.

After ESPN anchor Stephen A. Smith declared Shohei Ohtani is a “guy who needs an interpreter” who shouldn’t be the face of baseball, a video of the baseball star speaking English resurfaced in just a few hours.

Ohtani’s achievements have earned him the title of “Face of Baseball.” For his moonshot home runs and pitching prowess, he’s already been compared to Babe Ruth. Ohtani, who plays for the Los Angeles Angels, is the No. 1 seed in the Home Run Derby on Monday night, the American League starting pitcher in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game, and his team’s designated hitter.

Ohtani has established himself as the top player on a club that also includes Mike Trout. The Japanese player has already been dubbed “the face of baseball” by many.

Ohtani has 33 home runs, a.698 slugging percentage, and 210 total bases to lead Major League Baseball this season. He has the most triples in the American League with four. He has a 4-1 record on the mound with 87 strikeouts in 67 innings pitched and a 3.49 ERA in 13 starts.

Smith remarked on Monday’s episode of ESPN’s First Take, which he co-hosts with Max Kellerman, that fans will not pay money to see Ohtani play.

Smith explained, “I understand that baseball is an international sport in terms of participation.” “However, when it comes to attracting an audience to the tube or the ballpark, I don’t think it helps that the number one face is a guy who requires an interpreter to comprehend what the hell he’s saying in this country!”

Smith later released a video message on Twitter, attempting to defend his remarks regarding Ohtani. Meanwhile, a video of Ohtani accepting his 2018 American League Rookie of the Year award has resurfaced. During his acceptance speech, Ohtani only spoke in English.

“It’s an honor to be on this stage with so many talented people.”

GM Billy Eppler presented Shohei Ohtani with the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year Award at the @officialBBWAA Awards Dinner. pic.twitter.com/6ce206lCtm #OhtaniROY

— Angels of Anaheim (@Angels) on January 27, 2019

“I appreciate it. First and foremost, I’d like to express my gratitude for the award. This is a condensed version of the information.