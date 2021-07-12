After spoiling England’s Euro 2020 party, a triumphant Italy returns home.

Italy’s team returned to Rome triumphant on Monday after defeating England in a dramatic penalty shootout at Wembley to win Euro 2020, plunging the host nation into despair and extending their 55-year quest for a second major trophy.

After the team’s plane touched down barely hours after the victory at Wembley on Sunday, Giorgio Chiellini, the 36-year-old Italy captain, and coach Roberto Mancini held the dazzling trophy aloft.

After a 1-1 stalemate in extra time, Mancini’s side rebounded from the shock of conceding the fastest goal ever in a European Championship final to equalize and held their composure to earn a 3-2 shootout triumph.

Jordan Pickford saved spot-kicks from Andrea Belotti and Jorginho, while Marcus Rashford struck the crossbar and Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, eliciting hysteria from the players and a tiny group of Italian supporters.

The three England players who did not play were exposed to a barrage of racial abuse from their own and other fans on social media.

On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Twitter, “This England squad deserves to be celebrated as heroes, not racially attacked on social media.”

“Those who perpetrated this heinous crime should be ashamed of themselves.”

It is Italy’s second European title, and it represents a stunning turnaround for Mancini after the squad failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The failure from the penalty spot maintained England’s poor record in shootouts, leaving the hosts still yearning for a big trophy after winning the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

“The lads were great,” Mancini exclaimed, “I don’t know what more to say.” It is critical for everyone, including supporters.

“We performed admirably. We surrendered an early goal and struggled, but we eventually took control of the game,” he told RAI Sport.

From Milan to Palermo, Italians flocked to the streets to celebrate their team’s victory, putting aside concerns about the coronavirus outbreak that has swept the country.

Before kick-off, thunderous versions of “Three Lions” and “Sweet Caroline” whipped a partisan crowd of over 67,000 predominantly England fans at Wembley into a frenzy.

After an inviting cross from Kieran Trippier, Gareth Southgate’s squad raced out of the blocks and were up in just the second minute when defender Luke Shaw scored coolly at the back post.

As the game progressed, Italy became more powerful.