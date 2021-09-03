After spending £36 million on transfers, we simulated Liverpool’s Premier League season in 2021/22.

Liverpool had a relatively quiet summer transfer window, with the club making only one signing as they prepared for the new season.

When Liverpool triggered Ibrahim Konate’s £36 million release clause to bring the French defender to Anfield, they completed their business – albeit with one signing – quite early in the summer.

Instead than focusing on fresh arrivals, the Reds focused on the long-term future of their present team, with Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, and Jordan Henderson, among others, all signing new long-term contracts this summer.

Liverpool made a profit of almost £16 million during the summer transfer window, thanks to Jurgen Klopp’s decision to cut some marginal players from his team.

The most notable departures were Gini Wijnaldum, who joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, and Xhedran Shaqiri, who joined Lyon for £9.5 million.

For a total sum of about £42.8 million, Harry Wilson, Marko Grujic, Taiwo Awoniyi, Kamil Grabara, and Liam Millar all departed the club for greener pastures.

So, what could happen for Liverpool in the remainder of the 2021/22 Premier League season?

Will Klopp’s team contend for the title once more, or will the Reds be forced to settle for a top-four finish due to a lack of fresh signings?

To mimic the season, we updated the Premier League teams using the Football Manager 2021 editor, with each club’s new transfers being uploaded to the database.

Let’s have a look at what transpired!

In the simulated season of 2021/22, Liverpool didn’t have any spectacular individual performers, although Sadio Mane had the highest average rating at the club with 7.70.

He only won the player of the match award five times, with Robertson winning four times and a group of other players winning three times each.

Mane had the most goal contributions for the Reds this season, with 12 goals and eight assists, while Mohamed Salah scored 13 goals and five assists, which was his lowest goalscoring season. “The summary has come to an end.”