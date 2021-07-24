After smashing Leicester City’s transfer record, Demarai Gray has set an Everton transfer challenge.

Demarai Gray is a player who comes to Everton with a point to prove.

In that regard, the winger differs from the previous pair of players brought in by Rafa Benitez, Andros Townsend and Asmir Begovic.

Those two are Premier League veterans with numerous international appearances under their belts and are both over 30 years old.

They may assume they have something to show because of the size of the club they have joined, but Gray has a different perspective.

At 25, the former England youth international may still have his finest years ahead of him, and all he needs now is the appropriate platform to demonstrate it in the Premier League.

Evertonians will be well aware that he has extensive top-flight experience, having spent five years with Leicester City before joining Bayer Leverkusen in January of this year.

Gray has the club record for the most substitute appearances for the Foxes, which Blues supporters may not be aware of.

94 of his 169 appearances for Leicester in all competitions were as a substitute.

It couldn’t have been simple for a young player to develop and mature in those setting.

Gray said this year to the Athletic, “It’s good to come on and help the team, but I want to be contributing from the start – consistently.”

“I spoke with Brendan [Rodgers] a couple times. They were completely candid and open discussions. There were never any tense exchanges. There was never any drama in the house. Every member of the crew was in the same boat.

“There wasn’t much of a conversation about it (the new contract).” I didn’t ask for one by pounding on the door. I wanted to be in a club where I felt wanted and valued if I was going to stay. That was not my impression. I wasn’t playing, and that’s the way things are.”

The winger progressed through the Birmingham City youth system and made his senior debut in the 2013/14 season, before establishing himself firmly in the two seasons that followed.

