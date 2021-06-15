After signing Luton Town, Allan Campbell aims to show himself in the Championship.

The 22-year-old made 160 appearances for the Lanarkshire club before his Fir Park contract expired, and Luton and Motherwell have negotiated a fee.

“I can’t thank the Motherwell supporters enough for what they done for me,” Campbell told Luton Town’s official website.

“However, as a footballer, there comes a time in your career when you feel the need to take that next step, and Luton have given me the opportunity to come down here and really try and show myself at this level, to go on and grow myself as a player and a person.

“I believe this is the next step. I am a goal-oriented person who sets goals for myself. I’ve come down here, established goals, and now I’m going to strive to achieve them.

“They’re going to work with me to try to get me to the next level, and hopefully we’ll be able to achieve that together and bring the club a lot of success.”

Campbell had been on Luton’s radar for some time, according to manager Nathan Jones.

Jones described him as “one of Scotland’s greatest young midfield players,” who is “athletic and hungry for victory.” “I’m confident he’ll be a fan favorite at Kenilworth Road,” says the manager.

“I realized he was serious about football the moment I saw him, and we like people like that. We’re thrilled he’s chosen to join us after a lot of interest.”

Motherwell reported that they have reached an agreement based on their training compensation rights, but with a sell-on provision.

“We have achieved a solution that is both fair in the short term and allows Motherwell to share in future success, should Allan’s career continue on its upward trajectory,” stated chief executive Alan Burrows.

“We’d like to thank Allan for all of his hard work, effort, and dedication as one of the Motherwell FC academy’s bright lights and success stories in recent years.

