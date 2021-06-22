After signing for Portsmouth, Clark Robertson hopes to return to the Championship.

After signing a two-year contract with Portsmouth, Clark Robertson is eyeing promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Last season, the 27-year-old defender played for Rotherham, and he is eager to return to England’s second division as soon as possible.

“I’m delighted – it’s something I’ve been really enthusiastic about since the manager phoned me,” Robertson said on Portsmouth’s official website.

“I wanted to be a part of the plans he has in place for this club in the future, as well as for me individually.

“I’ve come down from the Championship and I’m hoping to go back there as quickly as possible with Pompey.

“I came here because I want another promotion and I know how to get out of this league,” says the player.

“Everyone will be working together to try to bring the club back on track, and it’s going to be an exciting time.”