After signing for Liverpool, Bobby Clark sends out a beautiful greeting.

After discussions were first reported last month, Liverpool have finalized the purchase of Newcastle prospect Bobby Clark.

The 16-year-old is an England young international and made his Newcastle U18 debut at the age of 14. He is the son of former Toon favourite Lee Clark.

“Liverpool FC has completed the signing of Bobby Clark from Newcastle United,” the club announced in a statement.

“The 16-year-old joins the Reds’ Academy after completing his transfer from the Tyneside club on Thursday.

“Clark has represented England at U16 level and has played as an attack-minded midfielder for Newcastle’s youth teams.”

The teenager’s arrival follows a recent trend at Melwood, with Harvey Elliott and Kaide Gordon being two recent examples of the club’s high-profile young recruitment.

Following the signing, Clark told Liverpool fans on Instagram, “I’m over the moon to have joined with this fantastic club @liverpoolfc.” I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together! #YNWA”

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, the attacking midfielder sent out a nice message to Newcastle supporters, with whom his father made 265 appearances throughout his own career.

“Thank you to everyone at @nufc for an unbelievable 7 years and everything you’ve done to help me get to where I am today,” he added.

“A special place in my heart will always belong to you.”

This season, the England youth international will join Marc Bridge-U18s Wilkinson’s squad, with the goal of progressing to the U23s.

Last winter, the club made a strong showing in terms of youth recruitment.

The major story was about Kaide Gordon and his £3 million transfer fee. The 16-year-old had previously played for Derby County’s first team and is currently impressing during Liverpool’s pre-season.

However, the Reds had recently recruited Callum Scanlon, 15, from Birmingham, and Stefan Bajcetic, 16, from Celta Vigo, just a few months before.

Clark appears to have a similar profile to Gordon in terms of how well he is regarded within youth football, having been linked with both Manchester clubs and Bayern Munich in the past, despite not having played for the Newcastle senior team.

Liverpool has demonstrated a finely calibrated method to acquiring players.