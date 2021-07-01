After signing a two-year deal with St Johnstone, James Brown is optimistic about his future.

James Brown has agreed to a two-year deal with St Johnstone after having a “really great experience” at Millwall last season.

The 23-year-old defender spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at McDiarmid Park, where he helped Saints achieve a historic and extraordinary League Cup and Scottish Cup double.

Brown is thrilled to be returning to Perth until 2023, telling the club’s official website: “Being a member of St Johnstone last season was a very memorable experience, and winning the cup double was absolutely wonderful.”

“I was thrilled to get a deal done as soon as the gaffer (Callum Davidson) made it obvious he wanted me. I was eager to return for more.

“Now that we’ve finished everything, I’d want to thank the gaffer, the chairman (Steve Brown), and Scott Boyd for presenting me with a contract offer.

“We’re well into pre-season now, and we’re all looking forward to getting the friendly games going ahead of our Premiership opener against Ross County.

“We also have European football to look forward to, and we can’t wait to see who we get in the draw later this month.

“It’s an exciting time to be at St Johnstone, and I’ll give it everything I’ve got to play my role.

“It’s a pleasure to work for the gaffer and his coaching team. They have a fantastic work ethic and are constantly striving to better as a team.

“It’s also a pleasure to come in here every day because of the team spirit.”

Hayden Muller, a 19-year-old Millwall defender, was signed on a season-long loan by St Johnstone on Wednesday.