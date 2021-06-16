After signing a new West Ham contract, David Martin has promised to continue to support the club.

After signing a one-year contract extension, West Ham’s backup goalkeeper David Martin hopes to continue to be a positive influence in the dressing room.

As a backup to Lukasz Fabianski and Darren Randolph, the 35-year-old, who is the son of legendary Hammers goalkeeper Alvin, did not play last season but is determined to keep things competitive among goalkeepers. Martin, who joined on a free transfer from Millwall in 2019, told whufc.com: “To be at a club I’ve supported all my life, and to have the opportunity to stay for another year, it means everything.” “Keeping a positive vibe around the place is very important to me – to try and help the lads in any way I can.”

“In training, I give it my all and try to compete with Lukasz, Darren, and Nathan Trott, and I just try to enjoy it and make sure I’m ready to play if called upon.”

“I try to ensure that everyone is working hard and is in a good mood. I’m not exaggerating when I say that this is probably the best group of guys I’ve ever worked with.