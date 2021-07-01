After signing a new Rangers deal, Josh McPake joins Morecambe on loan.

Josh McPake has signed a new deal with Rangers and will join Sky Bet League One side Morecambe on a season-long loan.

Following loan experiences at Dundee and Greenock Morton, the 19-year-old winger shone in League Two last season while on loan at Harrogate.

McPake, who has represented Scotland at under-19 level, has signed a contract with Rangers that runs until the summer of 2024, with the Ibrox club having the option to recall him from Morecambe in January.

“I am really thrilled, I have worked very hard for it, and I am delighted to extend my contract here,” he told RangersTV.

“I really enjoyed my loan spell at Harrogate last season; moving away from home was challenging under the circumstances, but I believe I have matured and found myself.”

“We are happy that Josh has extended his contract and now goes up a league in England from EFL 2 to EFL 1,” said Craig Mulholland, Head of Academy.

“As a person and a player, he has grown tremendously in the last 12 months, as evidenced by major gains in his physical conditioning and performance levels in competitive first-team football, despite the fact that we believe there is still a lot more to come.

“Josh had a variety of options, but we believe that moving to League One and playing against some large clubs gives the right challenge for him to contribute to the success of his loan club while also impressing the manager here at Rangers.

“Everyone at the club wishes him luck as he embarks on this new chapter in his life.”

Stephen Robinson, the manager of the Shrimps, expressed his delight at the completion of the deal on the club’s official website.

The former Motherwell manager remarked, “Josh is a lad I’ve kept a close eye on from Scotland.”

“He’s had a couple of loan spells now, which is good, and I can see him improving with each passing minute.

“He scored goals towards the conclusion of his loan at Harrogate last season. (This is a brief piece.)