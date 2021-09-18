After signing a new long-term contract, Alisson announces his departure from Liverpool.

After signing a new deal with Liverpool this summer, Alisson Becker has hinted at his long-term future with the club.

The Brazilian joined Liverpool from AS Roma in the summer of 2018 and has helped Jurgen Klopp’s team win the Champions League and Premier League in previous seasons.

The 28-year-old has revealed he is happy to stay at Anfield for the rest of his career after signing a new enhanced contract that ties his future to Liverpool until 2027.

However, the goalkeeper stated that if the possibility existed in the future, he would prefer to return to Internacional, where he began his professional career.

Alisson told Soccer Saturday, “I am the type of person who has a long-term view and long-term objectives.” “I am overjoyed because it means that my family and I are in a good place.

“We’re settling in nicely at the club and in this country. Although we are in a new country and culture, we are really pleased here, as are our children.

“I have no difficulty playing here for the rest of my career. Obviously, I want to play for my former club in Brazil once more. When I talk about it, I always give the supporters a ray of optimism.

“It’s something I’d like to do, but I’m really happy here, and I’m very delighted with this deal.

“And I can tell that the fans and members of the club are pleased as well.”