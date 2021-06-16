After signing a new contract with Barnsley, the midfielder is overjoyed.

Barnsley have re-signed Jasper Moon on a two-year contract.

Following his debut against Rotherham in December, the 20-year-old earned three first-team appearances last season.

The midfielder made 15 appearances for the Tykes’ Under-23 side, scoring one goal.

Moon told the club’s website, “It’s been in the works for a while now, so to finally get it done, I’m very excited.”

“I felt if I put up a good show for the Under-23s, I’d get my shot this year. I gave a couple of good performances, and the gaffer (Valerian Ismael) was impressed.”