After signing a new contract, Leigh Griffiths promises to help Celtic reclaim their glory.

After agreeing to a one-year contract extension, Celtic manager Leigh Griffiths committed to do everything in his power to restore the club’s success.

Following a miserable 2020-21 season spent mostly on the bench as the Hoops concluded the season trophyless, there was considerable concern regarding the 30-year-old striker’s Parkhead future.

Griffiths, who joined Celtic from Wolves in January 2014 and has 123 goals in 261 games, was left out of Scotland’s Euro 2020 team and recently got into a public feud with Neil Lennon, with the former Celtic manager digging down on his criticism of the forward’s fitness last summer.

Griffiths has been given a chance by new manager Ange Postecoglou, who told the club’s official website: “I am thrilled to extend my tenure at the club.”

“Celtic is a club I adore, and I want to do everything I can to help our fans achieve success once more.

“I’m looking forward to working with the new gaffer and the rest of the lads this season.

“I wanted to be a part of the club’s future at this exciting time,” he said.

“I’ll do all in my power to assist us in getting back to where we all want to be.”

“I am incredibly glad to keep Leigh with us for at least another season,” Postecoglou added.

“I’ve had a lot of nice chats with Leigh, and he obviously knows my and, more importantly, the club’s expectations.

“Leigh has already established himself as one of Scotland’s best strikers, and I am looking forward to working with him to help Celtic Football Club achieve success.”