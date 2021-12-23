After signing a £55 million deal with Man City, Philippe Coutinho sent a clear message to Barcelona.

The signing of Ferran Torres from Manchester City by Barcelona has sparked doubts about Philippe Coutinho’s future.

The 21-year-old Spanish forward is likely to leave City in a £55 million deal ahead of the January transfer window, despite only joining for £20 million from Valencia in the summer of 2020.

The Catalan club’s financial problems were well-documented this summer, with Lionel Messi’s departure to PSG owing to their large pay cost.

Barcelona has since acquired capital via a bank loan, allowing them to pay the transfer fee – but Coutinho, a former Liverpool player, might still be on the way.

Despite Sergio Aguero’s premature retirement owing to a heart problem, Barcelona would most likely need to downsize their playing squad even more in order to meet La Liga’s budgetary requirements.

Given the massive salaries he has earned since his £142 million move to Barcelona in 2018, former Llverpool hero Coutinho’s chances at the Camp Nou have been called into question.

Coutinho has been a regular for Xavi’s Barcelona side but has not recaptured the starring role anticipated of him following such a high-profile trade, with his current contract set to end in 2023.

Various outlets have provisionally linked the ex-Red with a return to the Premier League, but Barcelona fans have already expressed their displeasure on Twitter, ahead of the transfer window reopening next month.

@CheGiaevara: I don’t see how they can get Ferran Torres registered for LaLiga at this time unless they manage to relocate significant players (for example, Coutinho and Dembélé), which has historically been a major difficulty at Barcelona. It appears like some strange version of Russian Roulette is being played.

@OrigenCule1899: Ferran Torres is expected to join Barça as a new player. The exits continue to pique my interest. A Lenglet, Coutinho, or Umtiti sale!! @BalonoBarbarie: What excites you more: Ferran Torres’ arrival or the fact that Coutinho and Umtiti will not be called up again for Barça? To register the signings, the salary mass must be released. Please, let’s get 2022 off to a good start.

@Asorix: A prevalent argument for why 55m on Torres is not so pricey. “The summary has come to an end.”