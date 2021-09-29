After shocking Real Madrid, Sheriff Captain says, “We Came Here To Win.”

Sheriff Tiraspol stunned Real Madrid with a 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, with Sebastien Thill scoring a spectacular 89th-minute winner.

“To have won here is a dream come true for us. The Sheriff captain, Frank Castaneda, remarked, “We’re really delighted, and we’re just loving it.”

The Colombian stated, “We came here to win.” “We didn’t come here to do nothing. We know how excellent our players are, and fortunately for us, Madrid was unable to capitalize on their opportunities, so we took ours.”

In the first half, Madrid fell behind to Jasurbek Yakhshiboev’s header, but Karim Benzema’s penalty appeared to have saved the Spanish giants’ blushes, only for Thill to snare an unbelievable triumph.

“It’s without a doubt the best and most important goal of my career!” Thill remarked.

“The team played with such bravery, and luckily for me, I was able to score a bit of a stunner.”

Sheriff’s prospects of qualifying for the final 16 have been significantly boosted by this result, which will go down as one of the most surprising in the competition’s history.

They lead Group D with six points from six games, having already defeated Shakhtar Donetsk.

“When you have total control, the minor nuances decide the game, and that has cost us the game,” stated Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

“A corner kick, a careless foul — they cost you, and now we’re talking about a loss we didn’t deserve.

“We’ve dropped three points, and the group is still wide open. We must win our next match.”

Sheriff has dominated Moldovan football since their inception in 1997, however this is their first season in the Champions League group stage.

Castaneda stated, “We are dreaming of reaching into the final 16 and that is our goal.” “Our focus now shifts to Inter, and we’ll work tirelessly to ensure we continue to achieve excellent results.”

Thill, the match-winner for Sheriff, spent last season on loan at Russian club FC Tambov, which was disbanded in May after declaring bankruptcy.

“After this game, we were all crazed. We have a lot of foreigners in the club, and we come from all over the world. Thill, a Luxembourg international, told Canal+, “It’s our strength.”

It was an unexpected blow for Real Madrid after what had otherwise been a promising start under Ancelotti.

