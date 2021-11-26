After Sheffield United’s transfer decision, Ben Davies is in limbo, and Liverpool’s windfall is in jeopardy.

Ben Davies would have hoped that his season on loan at Sheffield United would conclude in a quick return to the Premier League by earning promotion when he temporarily ended his Liverpool career in the summer.

After failing to make a senior game during his half-year at Anfield, the 26-year-old was aiming to jumpstart his career by signing with one of the clubs that had expressed interest in him previous to the Reds’ deadline-day swoop.

However, three months later, his campaign hasn’t quite gone as planned.

While fellow Premier League relegated sides Fulham and West Brom are riding high and challenging for promotion after 19 games, sitting first and third respectively, Sheffield United is 16th and eight points outside the play-off places.

Slavisa Jokanovic was ousted on Thursday, just six months after being appointed, as the club’s hopes of winning a third promotion from the second division were dashed, with former interim manager Paul Heckingbottom being restored on a permanent basis.

The Serbian won his final game in command of the Blades, away at Reading on Tuesday night, but he was fired due to irreconcilable disputes with the board over the club’s direction, partially due to transfers.

Jokanovic believed that the Sheffield United side needed a big overhaul if they were to fight for promotion, but he was dismayed by a paucity of incomings in the summer.

Conor Hourihane, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Robin Olsen all arrived on loan in the final 48 hours of the window, before Adlene Guedioura later signed on a free transfer after a series of deals fell through for the Serbian.

Jokanovic stated last week that he had been offered no promises that he would be able to make the squad after not being allowed to spend a transfer fee in the summer. “The summary has come to an end.”