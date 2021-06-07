After Sergio Perez’s thrilling victory, Mercedes chief Toto Wolff was ridiculed by Red Bull.

In the aftermath of Sergio Perez’s thrilling victory in Azerbaijan, Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes manager, was ridiculed by Red Bull.

Hamilton and teammate Valtteri Bottas both ended outside the points after a “unacceptable” effort, according to Wolff.

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, took out at the first curve in pursuit of Perez, finishing 15th, while Bottas started 10th and finished a dismal 12th of 16.

Max Verstappen, who crashed out of the lead with only five laps to go due to a tyre problem, is still four points clear of Hamilton, while Red Bull’s lead has grown to eight points.