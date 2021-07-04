After seeing Jude Bellingham’s response to Jordan Henderson’s goal, Liverpool fans say the same thing.

With the 18-year-old now on international duty with England and Jordan Henderson, Liverpool supporters have reinforced their desire to recruit Jude Bellingham.

In the past, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has expressed his respect for Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and current Reds captain Henderson.

He was eager to praise the 31-year-old as he made his England debut in the 4-0 quarter-final triumph over Ukraine at Euro 2020, after 61 appearances for the Three Lions.

The European Championships final, which will be hosted at Wembley, is now just one game away for Gareth Southgate’s side.

Current Liverpool captain Henderson, who has established a great relationship with the former Birmingham midfielder during their time in the Euro 2020 camp, presented Bellingham with his England shirt as he became the youngest player to ever start for the Three Lions.

As the Borussia Dortmund youngster prepared for his cameo during the victory over Andriy Shevchenko’s side in Rome, eagle-eyed supporters noted Bellingham’s reaction to Henderson’s goal.

Bellingham was ecstatic to see his England teammate return home, and Liverpool supporters are eager to see the pair reunite at club level as well as on international duty.

In addition to his growing friendship with Henderson, Bellingham has previously expressed his affection for Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard, causing speculation among fans that the kid may aspire to follow in the footsteps of his idol at Anfield.

Bellingham mentioned Gerrard as the person with whom he would like to swap shirts at an FA England function.

“Stevie G, easily to be fair,” he said. In fact, no, it’s not easy; I believe he and (Wayne) Rooney are quite close.

“However, I believe I would choose Gerrard. I’d definitely go with the No. 8, because he’s in a similar position to me.”