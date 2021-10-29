After seeing a familiar face on the bench against Preston, Liverpool fans have a new coach theory.

When James Milner’s playing career is ended, Liverpool fans expect he will take on a coaching role at the club.

The 35-year-old is out with a hamstring injury suffered in Sunday’s triumph over Manchester United and could have stayed at home on Wednesday night, but he chose to travel with the club for the Carabao Cup match against Preston and provide his experience to the young side.

Milner was spotted on the Liverpool bench, cheering on the young side that helped the Reds reach the competition’s quarter-finals due to goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.

In the Manchester United thrashing, Roberto Firmino confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s claim was correct, and Liverpool fans feel the midfielder might take up a coaching post at Anfield when his great career comes to an end.

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders referred to Milner as the club’s other “assistant manager” before the Preston encounter.

“We spoke with him already, and he has a critical role to play,” he stated.

“My title is assistant manager, but James Milner can also have that position.”

“He’s the glue that holds this group together, and he’s quite vocal and sets the bar.”

“He understands it and always performs admirably in that regard.”