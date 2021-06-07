After securing a position at Dundee United, Tam Courts feels he has the temperament to succeed.

Tam Courts understands why some Dundee United supporters are skeptical of his appointment as the club’s new manager.

However, the 39-year-old believes that the manner he handled with the worries of his followers has bolstered his confidence in taking on the role.

After stepping up from his former job as head of tactical performance with the club’s academy, Courts has been appointed as United’s new manager.

Courts succeeds Micky Mellon, who departed Tannadice after one season and returned to Tranmere Rovers.

He formerly managed Kelty Hearts in the Lowland League, which he left in 2018 and will face in the Premier Sports Cup next month.

The former player from Livingston, Cowdenbeath, and East Fife did not apply for the job and did not expect to be considered, but he believes he has the temperament to succeed.

“It was a bit of a shock for everyone inside when the former manager left,” Courts told United’s DUTV.

“I was pleasantly surprised when I received the offer to talk to the club, but I was also fairly optimistic because I believed I was up to the challenge of being interviewed at the very least.

“I’m sure the fans are in a similar frame of mind as I am right now because the reason I didn’t apply for this job was because I had no genuine frame of reference that an academy coach or a coach who started at the bottom of the pyramid could truly be the head coach of a club like this.

“It’s likely that the fans assumed the club would take a more experienced approach.

“However, they are getting a very experienced manager, one who has a track record of winning, developing players, and being open to giving young players opportunities.”

The former Kelty player-manager, who will be aided by former Hearts and Livingston coach Liam Fox, intends to capitalize on the fans’ enthusiasm for the team.

“There’s been a little bit of buzz online about the meeting, but I’d like to address it. (This is a brief piece.)