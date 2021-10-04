After Scott McTominay’s ‘disrespectful’ foul on Lucas Digne, Everton did this.

Everton, on the other hand, was not having it. Not in the least.

After clattering into Lucas Digne, Scott McTominay showed complete disdain for any prospective injury to the Frenchman and attempted to get the left-back to his feet.

He wasn’t on Yerry Mina’s watch.

The Colombian ran over to the Manchester United midfielder to defend his injured pal who was still lying on the ground. Allan made his presence felt as well.

A swarm of blue shirts quickly descended in support of their teammate, and a shoving match ensued.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have just revealed the truth about Rafa Benitez’s Everton.

Edinson Cavani, the attacker for the Red Devils, was involved in a heated altercation. As the two sides faced off, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Salomon Rondon arrived to support Mina.

Almost man for man, altercations were being sparked. Jordan Pickford, the goalie, marched to the center of the field to support his team.

As the brawl unfolded, Allan was eager to speak with referee Michael Oliver, no doubt giving him the ‘correct’ account of events.

After one of Everton’s own had been harmed, it was us vs. them. Fans will undoubtedly be happy to see such a display of unity and strength.

Evertonians have often complained that the team is too gentle, meek, and forgiving. Toothless.

It doesn’t appear to be the case now. Rafa Benitez’s troops, on the other hand, are standing up and being counted.

They work as a unit. If one of them is singled out or attacked, ten Toffees are expected to arrive as backup.

During a grueling 38-game Premier League season, the season’s victors demonstrate far more than talent and commitment.

They are in a group. They work together as a team to achieve a common goal.

When McTominay was spotted disrespecting Digne at Old Trafford on Saturday, he also disrespected Mina, Allan, and every other Blues player.

Incidents have occurred in the past, but there was no outrage, no sense of unfairness, and the players simply carried on. There was no attempt to fight for a right to be done. There were no squabbles with the officials, and there was no desire for retaliation.

Everton, on the other hand, has individuality and character. They are not going to be taken for a ride. They speak up and have. “The summary has come to an end.”