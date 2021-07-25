After scoring seven goals in one half, Dusan Vlahovic had Liverpool fans ecstatic.

Liverpool have been connected with a number of prospective new forwards, and one in particular has piqued fans’ interest.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already signed Ibrahima Konate for the upcoming season, but there are rumors that they may be looking for another attacker.

A number of names have been cited as possible targets, but only a few have been proven to be true at this time.

Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina is one of them, having made an impression with the Serie A club previous season.

In 2020/21, the 21-year-old scored 21 goals in 37 appearances for Fiorentina, earning him interest from a number of clubs throughout Europe.

Liverpool is one of them, with the Reds reportedly interested in the £52 million striker, alongside AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Vlahovic was in pre-season action for Fiorentina on Tuesday afternoon, when they faced Italian fourth-tier team Foligno.

The forward came off the bench at the start of the game, but was introduced at halftime and went on to score seven goals in the second half as Fiorentina won 11-0.

Knowing Vlahovic’s ties to the club, Liverpool fans were ecstatic to see the striker score the goals and quickly rushed to social media to encourage the club to bring him to Anfield.

If Vlahovic moved to Anfield, Lecce director of football Pantaleo Corvino feels he would be a sure starter.

“Vlahovic is a starter,” he told Tuttosport.

“Quality is timeless. Vlahovic might now play for Juventus, Liverpool, or Tottenham as a center forward.”