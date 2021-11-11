After scoring in three consecutive games, Chelsea’s star attributes his form to a ‘honest conversation’ with Tuchel.

Ben Chilwell, a Chelsea defender, has complimented head coach Thomas Tuchel for his improved form following a difficult summer.

Chilwell, who played the entire 90 minutes in Chelsea’s 1-0 Champions League final victory over Manchester City last season, did not play a minute for England at Euro 2020. At the start of the 2021-22 season, he was benched by the Blues.

Before making a spectacular recovery, the 24-year-old full-back was an unused substitute in Chelsea’s first six Premier League games this season. Last month, Tuchel named him to Chelsea’s starting XI in a home league match against Southampton. Chilwell scored Chelsea’s third goal of the game before scoring in each of his team’s next two outings.

Chelsea won 1-0 against Brentford, with Chilwell scoring the only goal of the game. He also scored in Chelsea’s 7-0 triumph at Stamford Bridge over Norwich City.

Chilwell has been selected by Gareth Southgate for England’s forthcoming World Cup qualifiers after scoring three goals in five Premier League matches. The English defender is anticipated to start against Albania on Friday.

“[The summer] was difficult.]” Since I’ve begun playing, I’ve been asked a lot of questions, and my response is a cliche, but it’s football. Chilwell was quoted by BBC Sport as saying in a media engagement ahead of the Wembley game against Albania, “These are things that are going to happen to the majority of players in their professional career, where they will have bad times, high moments.”

Chilwell scored in England’s 5-0 win against Andorra during the previous international break.

Chilwell also revealed that when he returned to Chelsea after a disappointing Euros campaign with England, when he had only served as a substitute, Tuchel assumed the young defender was “mentally tired.”

"I don't think it was so much mental exhaustion." I think it was more that I was so anxious to get back into football that I came across as a little too enthusiastic. 'You know, I feel that mentally at the moment you're simply, in training, you're pushing a bit too hard to try and get back in the team,' the Chelsea manager told me. We adore you here, and we know what you're capable of. Simply unwind.