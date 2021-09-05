After scoring in a behind-closed-doors game, former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge makes a promise.

Daniel Sturridge, a former Liverpool striker, has issued an update on his possible return to the game.

The former Reds striker has been without a club since his contract with Trabzonspor expired in March 2020.

Sturridge joined Liverpool from Chelsea in January 2013, and remained with the club for six and a half years, scoring 68 goals in 160 games.

The 32-year-old spent a brief time in Turkey after leaving Liverpool in 2019, but is now a free agent.

Sturridge’s most recent update came earlier this summer, when he went on trial with Real Mallorca in Spain, and it appears that he has finally gotten some playing time.

Sturridge posted an update on Twitter, claiming that he was able to play in a behind-closed-doors game in which he scored.

Sturridge remarked on Twitter, “There is no better feeling than scoring goals.”

“Even in behind closed doors games like the one I played today, scoring felt incredible.

“As the days pass, I’m feeling sharper and sharper.

“I can’t wait to play a proper game and show the world my abilities when the time comes. God is wonderful.”