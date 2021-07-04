After scoring for England, Harry Kane makes a Jordan Henderson prediction.

After scoring his first international goal for England on Saturday, Harry Kane has urged Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson to go on a goalscoring spree for England.

The 31-year-old came off the bench in Rome to head home Mason Mount’s corner as the Three Lions beat Ukraine to book a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals against Denmark.

Henderson has waited a long time for his first international goal, having earned 62 caps since his debut in November 2010, and has recently missed a penalty and had a goal disallowed.

But, with the midfielder now on the scoresheet, Kane, who scored a brace himself, expressed his joy for his England vice-captain to reporters after the game.

“I’m ecstatic for Jordan. He’s been playing for England for a long time, and I know he’s been itching to score that goal,” he remarked.

“I’m pleased for him because there’s no better venue to achieve it than a quarter-final of the European Championships.

“I remarked before the competition that he’s a fantastic leader and role model to have on this team and group.

“He adds a lot to our team, whether he’s playing or sitting on the bench, so it’s amazing for him to come on and score.

“Who knows, he might go for a run right now. That’ll be great.

“The boys are clamoring for his arrival.

“He’s a top-notch individual. I’ve known him for a long time and am thrilled for him.”