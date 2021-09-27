After scoring a goal, Barcelona’s Lionel Messi replacement says the ‘fight’ for the title has begun.

Barcelona’s new No. 10 has made a bold return to Camp Nou.

Ansu Fati scored the club’s final goal in Sunday’s 3-0 triumph over Levante, making his return to Barcelona an unforgettable experience.

Fati ran over to the stands to celebrate with his doctor after striking the back of the net in the final minutes of the game.

The Barca fans’ reaction just added to the significance.

Fati told Marca after the game, “I did not expect a return like this.” “You have to win here all the time. I am overjoyed by the triumph. I appreciate the doctors and physiotherapists who have assisted me. Also, to the audience.”

“I’ve considered joining the team,” he continued. “I’ve also been thinking about my family, who has been through a lot in the last few months. Also for the club’s members. They’ve been a huge help to me over the last few months.”

Barcelona had been on a poor run prior to the 18-year-return. old’s Fati has promised to “fight for everything” and “assist” the team win now that he’s returned.

The forward swore, “I’ll try to add what I can.” “I will do my best to assist the coach and will be available to do so. It will be determined by my current situation. I’ll have to work hard for the minutes. This is a lengthy procedure that has only just begun. We are Barça and we have to fight for everything.”

Fati went on to say that wearing Lionel Messi’s famed No. 10 shirt is more of a “pride” than a “challenging.”

“The [no.] 10 is not a pressure for me; it is a source of pride,” he explained. “I am grateful to the club and the captains for allowing me to wear it. It is not pressure, but gratitude. We are Barça, we are going to fight for LaLiga, for the [UEFA] Champions League, and for everything. We are Barça, and we must fight and work hard to maintain our position.”

As Barcelona celebrates Fati’s homecoming, manager Ronald Koeman stressed that the youngster’s development will not be rushed.

Before the game, Koeman remarked, “We have a plan and we will stick to it to get Ansu [Fati] back to his best.” “To receive minutes, he’ll have to go through a procedure.”

“The most important thing is to bring the player back as soon as possible,” says the coach.

He has a long way to go before he returns to his former self.