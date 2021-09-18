After Sadio Mane’s strike against Crystal Palace, Liverpool fans stake a claim for Luis Suarez.

On Saturday afternoon, Sadio Mane scored his 100th goal for Liverpool as the Reds defeated Crystal Palace 3-0 at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita extended their lead in the second half after the Senegalese international scored just before halftime.

With nine goals in nine outings against the London club, Mane became the only player in Premier League history to score in nine consecutive games against the same team.

Fans compared his run to Luis Suarez’s against Norwich City on social media.

“Crystal Palace is very much the same to Sadio Mane as Norwich City was to Luis Suarez,” one fan tweeted.

“Sadio Mane vs Palace is Suarez vs Norwich levels of danger,” another said.

“Palace and Mane are like Suarez and Norwich,” one person said.

After six years with Barcelona, Suarez now plays for Atletico Madrid.

In six appearances versus Norwich, the 34-year-old scored 12 goals and added three assists.

Suarez scored two hat-tricks and four goals in one game against the Canaries at Carrow Road in December 2013.

Meanwhile, Mane is just two goals away from becoming the Premier League’s next 100-goal scorer.

In Liverpool’s win over Leeds United last weekend, Salah became the 30th player to reach the century mark.