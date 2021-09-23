After running onto the field in the middle of an inning, Bat Dog apologizes to Cavan Biggio and the Blue Jays.

Even the most polished bat dog can become overly eager at times, and Rookie the Bat Dog expressed regret for escaping.

After charging onto the field during the first inning of a Triple-A baseball game between Lehigh Valley and Buffalo on Wednesday, the famed golden retriever/bat dog expressed regret on Twitter.

Rookie, who has been retrieving bats for the minor-league Trenton Thunder since 2013—he is Trenton’s third bat dog since his grandfather Chase became the first trained bat dog in 2000—got a little overzealous during Cavan Biggio’s at-bat at Sahlen Field and took off from the Bison’s dugout to the mound.

Despite the enormous dog running at him, Lehigh Valley starter Colton Eastman appeared to be in good spirits. Biggio, the Blue Jays infielder/outfielder who is on a rehab assignment due to an ankle ailment, was unfazed by Rookie’s presence on the field.

[email protected] got a little enthusiastic during his @BuffaloBisons debut at Sahlen Field.

@TrentonThunder is still one of our favorites. pic.twitter.com/2KJn8OnxNK

— September 22, 2021, Minor League Baseball (@MiLB)

But that didn’t stop the dog from expressing regret on Twitter, where he detailed what transpired and how he made the unusual in-game error.

I’d want to apologize to my friend Cavan Biggio for running out onto the field during his at-bat in last night’s game against the @BuffaloBisons. I was ecstatic to be retrieving bats once more. I’m hoping Cavan and @BlueJays aren’t offended. pic.twitter.com/BDeYnCHOAV #sorry

September 23, 2021 — Rookie (@BatdogRookie)

As of Thursday, the video had roughly one million views on Twitter, and baseball fans, dog people, and even dog-related accounts flocked to Rookie’s assistance.

I’d like to see where in the MiLB regulations it expressly states that a dog cannot visit the pitcher’s mound to make a buddy.

23 September 2021 — Matt (@matttomic)

The official scorekeeper’s verdict may be seen on MILB First Pitch.

I’ve written it down as 6.02(a) Bark. The ball is no longer alive, and each runner is free to advance one base without the risk of being put out.

23 September 2021 — Matthew Cole (@ colematt)