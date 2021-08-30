After Ronaldo’s signing, a Man United legend weighs in on the former club’s chances of winning the league.

Gary Neville, a Manchester United legend, believes that signing Cristiano Ronaldo to a two-year contract is insufficient.

One would expect that they would be the favorites to win after the additions of hometown hero Ronaldo from Juventus, Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, and Raphael Varane from Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

Ronaldo’s signing is significant because the once-in-a-generation superstar was said to be on his way to Manchester City, a move that would have tarnished his Manchester United legacy.

12 years after leaving Old Trafford to join Real Madrid, the Portuguese would reject Manchester City and return to Manchester United.

Despite this, the former Manchester United right-back recently brought supporters back down to earth with a remark regarding the signing.

After Chelsea fought Liverpool to a 1-1 draw, Neville commented on Sky Sports, “Cristiano Ronaldo joining for Manchester United doesn’t make them better than Chelsea.”

He went on to say, “They are the European champs.”

Neville makes an excellent point, and it is well-founded.

After a two-year tenure at Inter Milan, Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku, who has had a big (literally and figuratively) impact on the Thomas Tuchel-managed team.

Yesterday, Sancho and Varane both started against Wolverhampton Wanderers, although it was clear that both players were still getting used to the Manchester United game plan.

Manchester United still needs to connect the dots, but having Ronaldo back in their attacking formation will undoubtedly relieve some of the pressure.

With Ronaldo in the mix, youngster Mason Greenwood will be able to accelerate his learning curve, but this raises the question of whether Anthony Martial has a future at Old Trafford.

Due to Ronaldo’s arrival, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer recently commented on Martial’s future, but that could now be in doubt.

Manchester United needs a lot of things to go right in order to win the English Premier League title, and having Ronaldo back improves their chances, but they still need to overcome Chelsea.