After Roma’s defeat to Lazio, Lucas Leiva answers to Jose Mourinho’s justification.

On Sunday, AS Roma suffered their second Serie A defeat of the season, losing 3-2 to Lazio.

Jose Mourinho, the former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, was appointed head coach of Roma in May, and his team is currently fourth in the table.

At the Stadio Olimpico, Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring before Pedro scored his first goal for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

Little before halftime, Roma’s Roger Ibanez drew a goal back, but Lazio expanded their lead once more through Felipe Anderson with just under 30 minutes remaining.

Soon after, Mourinho’s side made it 3-2 with a penalty kick from Jordan Veretout, but they were unable to find an equalizer, and Lazio took all three points in a tense Derby della Capitale.

After the game, the Portuguese international slammed referees, believing Lucas Leiva should have received a second booking.

Mourinho told DAZN, “Unfortunately, a wonderful game was destroyed by the referee and VAR, who were not at the correct level for this match.”

“The second goal could have made it 1-1, but it ended up being 2-0. Lucas Leiva’s [lack of a]second yellow was also significant. Today, I believe my team was the greatest on the field.

“We dominated, we caused Lazio a lot of issues, and they were able to control the last minutes the way they wanted because the referee permitted it.”

After 24 minutes, the former Liverpool star received a yellow card, making him one of six players to be booked on the night.

Sarri chose to take Lucas off early in the second half, replacing him with Danilo Cataldi on 61 minutes, just before Anderson scored Lazio’s third goal.

Lucas appeared to respond to Mourinho’s comments on social media, tweeting three pears and a sequence of sobbing emoticons to indicate Lazio’s three goals.