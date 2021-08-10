After Riyad Mahrez’s claim, Rafa Benitez has been urged to unleash a new Everton strike trio.

Pat Nevin, a former Everton winger, believes Rafael Benitez can turn the Blues into a “attacking force” this season if he can get the best out of Moise Kean and Demarai Gray, as well as Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Kean has returned to the club following a successful loan spell with PSG last season, where he scored 13 goals in 26 league outings.

The future of the 21-year-old, who has three years left on his contract with the club, has been a source of speculation.

Despite the potential of a transfer away this summer, Nevin believes Kean could still have a lot to give at Goodison Park.

“I saw Moise Kean before he came to Everton and felt it was going to be one of the best pieces of business the club has ever done,” Nevin told TribalFootball.com (on behalf of British Gambler).

“He looked fantastic when he arrived, but things haven’t gone well for him so far.

“If Rafa can bring out the best in him and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they’ll be a formidable attacking force.”

But it’s not just Kean who Nevin is looking forward to seeing in action.

Gray’s summer switch from Bayer Leverkusen, according to the 57-year-old, might be the genuine difference-maker for the Toffees.

“Demarai Gray may be the big one; he is a wonderful talent who looked like the next Riyad Mahrez at times at Leicester,” Nevin remarked.

Everton will have a great season if Rafa can get the best out of him and Moise Kean.