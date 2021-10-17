After revealing his dissatisfaction with PSG, Thierry Henry has urged Gini Wijnaldum to ‘find a solution.’

Thierry Henry says Georginio Wijnaldum at Paris Saint-Germain is suffering from a lack of “organization.”

In the summer, the Dutch international left Liverpool on a free transfer, bringing an end to five fantastic years at Anfield.

Under manager Jurgen Klopp, Wijnaldum developed into a key player who helped the team win the Premier League and the Champions League in recent years.

Despite his achievements, the midfielder plainly felt he wanted a change in the summer, and he relocated to Paris. Wijnaldum was one of PSG’s high-profile additions, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, and Achraf Hakimi also joining the Parc des Princes.

He has struggled to settle in at PSG, where he is battling for a regular midfield berth.

Wijnaldum has stated that he is not completely satisfied with life at his new club, and former France international forward Thierry Henry stated that Wijnaldum requires more guidance in order to thrive.

“He’s not a horrible player,” the ex-Arsenal man added, “but he needs structure, and there isn’t one at PSG yet.” “Wijnaldum needs to come up with a solution.” The Dutch international has started half of PSG’s Ligue 1 games, and the team is now nine points clear of Lens in second place.

Wijnaldum was part of a well-oiled machine at Liverpool, where each player played a precise function. That’s a far cry from PSG’s current attacking philosophy, which gives Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe a lot of leeway.

Wijnaldum, on the other hand, has proven to be a quality performer on the biggest stage, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will undoubtedly turn to him more regularly as the season progresses.