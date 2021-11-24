After returning to Liverpool, Steven Gerrard followed Jurgen Klopp’s advise.

Today marks five years since Liverpool icon Steven Gerrard hung up his boots.

Gerrard had already taken the agonizing choice to leave his boyhood club the previous year, after making 710 appearances for Liverpool.

Before joining the LA Galaxy at the end of his contract in 2015, the heroic Reds skipper earned eight major awards during his stint with the club.

After two seasons in the MLS, Gerrard opted to retire from football, firstly to concentrate on his punditry for BT Sport and coaching.

“I consider myself fortunate to have had so many amazing highlights throughout my career,” Gerrard stated in a statement.

“I’ve had a wonderful career and am grateful for every second of my time with Liverpool, England, and the Los Angeles Galaxy.”

“As a teenager, I realized a boyhood dream by donning the renowned red shirt of Liverpool, and I could never have predicted what would happen over the next 18 years when I made my debut against Blackburn Rovers in November 1998.

“I’m looking forward to the future and believe I still have a lot to give the game, in whatever position.”

After speaking with the club’s chairman the day before, Gerrard conceded that the vacant MK Dons post had come “a little too soon.”

However, by January 2017, the ex-England midfielder had returned to Liverpool as a coach, and after impressing Jurgen Klopp and academy director Alex Inglethorpe, he was appointed as the manager of the under-18s for the 2017/18 season.

Jurgen Klopp gave an intriguing reaction when questioned about Gerrard on the day of his retirement, hinting at what was to come for the current Aston Villa manager.

The German coach mentioned that before becoming a first-team coach, he was able to “make errors” out of the spotlight, which he believes will help other high-profile ex-players like Gerrard succeed as managers.

"Of course, it helps when others recognize that you will make mistakes. The nicest part was that we could learn everything by doing things correctly and incorrectly," Klopp stated.