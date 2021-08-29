After relegation and a “shock” season, Liverpool Women are eager for a fresh start.

While Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team is already two weeks into the 2021/22 season, Liverpool FC Women’s season is just getting started.

With Matt Beard back in charge six years after leaving the Reds and having won two FA Women’s Super League titles with the club in 2013 and 2014, he’ll be faced with getting them back into the top division following their relegation in 2020.

Liverpool begin their new season on Sunday at home against London City Lionesses, after finishing third in the 2020–21 FA Women’s Championship last season and eventually falling short of securing an instant return to the WSL.

Following Beard’s comeback, Missy Bo Kearns, who won both the Standard Chartered Women’s Player of the Season and the fans’ Player of the Season accolades last season, is looking forward to another spectacular year for the Reds.

“I was an U11 player and a supporter when he was manager for the first time,” she recalls.

“I met him at a presentation evening, and I’m thrilled to be working with him since he has the ability to take my game to the next level.

“He is assisting me with my shortcomings, which I am now addressing, so perhaps if I can get it down, I will be able to progress to the next level and improve my game.

“He’s a superb coach who knows how to connect with players and provides excellent knowledge.

“All I want to do now is make sure I keep doing as well as I can, and if the team can do the same, I believe we can do well, and that’s what it’s all about.”

The 20-year-old progressed through Liverpool FC Women’s development system before making her professional debut last season and signing a new deal in the summer.

And, as a Reds supporter, she is determined to help Liverpool reclaim their place in the WSL.

She told Liverpoolfc.com, “I can’t wait to get started.” “We had a great preseason and are now all set to go.

“As a team and individually, we’re starting to gel.”

