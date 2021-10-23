After releasing a Liverpool ‘fact,’ Gary Neville has just written the ultimate Jurgen Klopp team talk.

“You already know Manchester United will defeat Liverpool on Sunday, and you already know that!”

KLAXON. Gary Neville has outdone himself once more.

Old habits are difficult to break.

It doesn’t appear to matter that Jurgen Klopp’s side is unbeaten while Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side is struggling, with defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester City, draws with Southampton and Everton, a Champions League loss to Young Boys, and a League Cup exit at the hands of West Ham United.

That isn’t enough for the former United full-back to admit his previous club isn’t as good as Liverpool.

Neville admitted on the latest episode of Monday Night Football that his former team-mate Solskjaer is under pressure at Old Trafford after a poor start to the season.

“There is a lot of emotion around Manchester United in the last 24 hours, and rightfully so because the performances have been nowhere near good enough with the players available in that group,” he remarked.

“This is causing the management a lot of trouble right now.” Last season, I sensed that something was brewing. If you asked him privately, ‘Would you prefer last season’s group back?’ I believe he would say yes. He’d most likely return, in my opinion.

“They have six explosives in the dressing area where the pins have been pulled out.” It can work; I’ve seen Del Bosque lead a Real Madrid team to the Champions League, and Zidane has done it with excellent players, and I believe PSG are in that category right now. You see Pochettino, but you don’t think it’s a Pochettino team.

“Ole’s got a smidgeon of it now.” Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani, Paul Pogba, and Harry Maguire are among his teammates. Maguire will glance at Varane in the locker room and wonder, “Am I the top dog anymore?” because of the massive characters in the room. You have the dynamic of Cavani, who was begged to stay on the bench but now faces Ronaldo, Rashford, and Greenwood. Sancho arrived for £75 million and now appears to be in and out.

“All of these concerns are developing, according to Solskjaer.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”