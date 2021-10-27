After refusing to take a knee, De Kock has withdrawn from the South African team.

Quinton de Kock withdrew from South Africa’s Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies on Tuesday after refusing to take the knee, a decision that once again underlined cricket’s troubles in the country.

South Africa’s first black captain, Temba Bavuma, said wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock, a previous national captain, had withdrawn “for personal reasons.”

The 28-year-surprising old’s decision came only hours after Cricket South Africa (CSA) asked all players in the competition to participate in an anti-racism gesture.

“The CSA has taken note of South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s personal decision not to take the knee ahead of Tuesday’s game against the West Indies,” the CSA stated in a statement.

“Before deciding on the next measures, the Board will wait for a further report from team management. For the remainder of the World Cup, all players are expected to respect this directive.” After South Africa won the match by eight wickets, Bavuma said that De Kock’s place in the team would now be in doubt.

“Quinton has reached adulthood. In his own shoes, he’s a guy. His decision is respected by us. We respect his beliefs “Bavuma stated.

“I’m not sure how far it will progress. But, as far as we can tell, Quinton is still a player. He’s still one of the lads, so whatever help he requires, whatever shoulder he needs from his teammates, we’ll be there for him.” “Concerns were raised that the various postures taken by team members in favor of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) effort produced an unintentional perception of discrepancy or lack of support for the initiative,” the CSA had previously stated.

They acted after images emerged from the team’s first game against Australia, in which some players knelt while others stood.

De Kock took a stance with his arms crossed behind his back. He also refused to take a knee during South Africa’s recent Test series against the West Indies.

“What’s my justification? I’m going to keep it to myself. It’s just my opinion, so take it for what it’s worth “‘At the time,’ he said.

“It is up to everyone to make their own decision. In life, no one is obliged to do anything. That’s how I look at it.” Before the game on Tuesday, the South Africans who were playing took a knee. Their next World Cup match is against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sharjah.

De Kock is a frequent option in all three formats of the game and is one of his country's best players.