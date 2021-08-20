After receiving zero votes as the NBA’s Best Player, LeBron James snarks back.

When people discuss the best basketball players of all time, current superstar LeBron James is usually near the top of the list. James received no votes from NBA scouts and executives when it came time to vote for the best player in the league right now.

With five votes each, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant shared the 10 votes among top NBA executives.

First, James responded to a tweet implying that he was a washed-up celebrity.

#SUPERWASHED

August 19, 2021 — LeBron James (@KingJames)

James then sent out a separate tweet to his 50 million followers, adding that the lack of votes would fuel his enthusiasm for the upcoming season.

THANK YOU SO MUCH! As if I didn’t already have enough to deal with! #Washed

August 19, 2021 — LeBron James (@KingJames)

Antetokounmpo and Durant may be able to split the votes thanks to their summer performance. Antetokounmpo led the Milwaukee Bucks to victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA finals. Due to an injury, Antetokounmpo missed the first game of the NBA Finals, which the Suns won. In Game 2, he scored 42 points in yet another loss. He guided the Bucks to a four-game winning streak and their first NBA title in 50 years, despite being down two games to none. Antetokounmpo was awarded the MVP of the Finals.

Due to injury, Durant almost carried the Brooklyn Nets into the third round without James Harden or Kyrie Irving on the roster. In Game 7 of the Eastern Conference second round, the Nets were defeated by the Bucks in overtime.

Durant elected to join Team USA for the COVID-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics after an early exit from the NBA playoffs. Durant went on to set a new Olympic record for most points scored by an athlete while leading the United States to yet another gold medal with an MVP-like performance.

Following the 2019 season, when he and his Los Angeles Lakers missed the playoffs entirely due to an ailment he fought for the whole of the season, James garnered zero votes for the first time. Because of COVID-19, the 2019-20 season was postponed, but it resumed in the Disney World “bubble” in Florida. In the modified season of 2020, the Lakers won the NBA championship.

The Lakers were defeated by the. This is a condensed version of the information.