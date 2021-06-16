After receiving four-week suspensions, two Exeter players will miss the Premiership play-offs.

Exeter forwards Sam Skinner and Dave Ewers have been suspended and will not participate in Saturday’s Gallagher Premiership play-off against Sale.

Last weekend’s 20-19 regular-season victory against Sale saw Scotland lock Skinner sent off for a dangerous tackle, while flanker Ewers was cited for a dangerous tackle in the same game.

Both players were sentenced to four weeks in prison by an online independent disciplinary panel, according to the Rugby Football Union.

If Exeter defeats Sale, they will also miss the Premiership final on June 26 at Twickenham.

Both players protested the charges, but the disciplinary tribunal upheld them, according to the RFU.

“Both examples involved direct contact with an opponent’s head, which represented a high degree of danger,” the panel stated in a statement.

“None of the mitigating elements outlined in the World Rugby Head Contact Process were present, which would have warranted the red card being reduced to a yellow card.

“Neither player acknowledged the accusation, thus they did not receive full mitigation credit.”

It’s a significant setback for Exeter, who are attempting to reach their sixth Premiership final in a row.

A win over Sale at Sandy Park would secure a trip to Twickenham either Bristol or Harlequins.

Sale, meanwhile, will be without a number of key players due to injury, including fly-half AJ MacGinty and flanker Cameron Neild.