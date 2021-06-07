After receiving boos for taking the knee, Boris Johnson has urged fans to rally behind England.

Those who booed players were not condemned by the Prime Minister’s official spokeswoman, but he urged them to be “respectful.”

“No…,” the spokesman answered when asked if the Prime Minister is reluctant to criticize supporters who booed the move. The Prime Minister backs England’s football team and wants them to succeed, and he wants the entire country to rally behind them in this tournament.”

Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, has stated that the players will continue to work hard.