After receiving an England call-up, Aaron Ramsdale remarks, “It’s strange how things work.”

Aaron Ramsdale has gone from trying unsuccessfully to get a ticket to England’s Euro 2020 victory over Croatia to preparing to sit on the bench against Scotland on Friday.

After Dean Henderson was forced to withdraw due to a hip injury, the Sheffield United goalkeeper was recruited into the Three Lions camp on Tuesday.

Ramsdale, who was part of Gareth Southgate’s initial 33-man provisional roster for the European Championship before being cut, has yet to earn a senior cap.

After revealing he couldn’t even get in as a supporter for England’s 1-0 triumph over Croatia, he is now poised to sit among the substitutes at Wembley as England takes on Scotland in Group D.

He told the Official England Podcast, “I was imaging what it would be like (to play) at Wembley, either a full crowd or the capacity it is at for the Euros.”

“I tried all I could to get a ticket for the first game, but I couldn’t get one.

“I didn’t care about game one, game two, or game three; all I cared about was getting a ticket. I would have gone on my own if I hadn’t been accompanied. I didn’t get it, but it’s amazing how things work.”

Ramsdale has been relegated from the Premier League twice in the last two years, first with Bournemouth and now with the Blades, but his individual performances have piqued interest, and he has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Ramsdale, who won the European Under-19 Championship with England in 2017, has now made the step up to the senior ranks, which he admits is the best of his career thus far.

He went on to say, “It has to be.” “I don’t know how to express it, but I didn’t believe things could get any better than being in the Middlesbrough camp.

“Standing on the bench with my kit on and listening to the national anthem gave me shivers all over my body, even though I wasn’t going to play.”