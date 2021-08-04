After receiving a visa offer from Poland, a Belarus Olympic athlete departs Japan.

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, a Belarusian Olympic athlete, flew out of Japan on Wednesday and was likely to seek sanctuary in Poland after claiming she feared for her life if she were to return home.

Since seeking protection from Tokyo 2020 staff on Sunday, the 24-year-old sprinter has been at the center of a diplomatic controversy in the middle of the Games, claiming her team was attempting to cram her onto an aircraft after she openly criticized her coaches.

On Wednesday, the athlete made a last-minute decision not to board her trip to Poland, which had offered her a humanitarian visa, instead opting for a journey to Vienna.

Tsimanouskaya approached the airport surrounded by a phalanx of security, wearing a yellow facemask and a bun with the pink ends of her hair visible.

She waved as she passed the corner towards her plane, refusing to talk to the reporters gathering at her gate.

She had sought refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo for the last two nights after requesting international assistance, and campaigners have stated that she will travel to Warsaw, however it is unclear whether she will stop in Austria first.

Following disputed elections that brought strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year, Belarus has been rocked by political turmoil and a crackdown on opposition.

Tsimanouskaya was one of almost 2,000 Belarusian athletes who signed an open letter demanding new elections and the release of political prisoners.

Her problems in Tokyo stemmed from a post on Instagram in which she chastised her coaches for entering her into a race without first alerting her.

Her spouse has gone to Ukraine, and the two are expected to reunite in Poland, which has been a vocal opponent of Lukashenko’s dictatorship and has become a haven for dissidents.

Mateusz Morawiecki, Poland’s prime minister, said Tuesday that he had spoken with the “courageous” Tsimanouskaya, who is “now properly taken care of and safe.”

“I reassured her that she can rely on Poland’s support and solidarity. She will fly to Warsaw in the coming days, where she will be able to thrive without impediments and, if she wishes, get additional assistance,” he stated on Facebook.

The International Olympic Organization has announced it will look into the event involving Belarus' Olympic team, but activists have urged for the country's Olympic committee and athletes to be suspended.