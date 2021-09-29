After Real Madrid’s win, Sheriff Tiraspol’s coach takes a go at former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt.

Sheriff Tiraspol made headlines on Tuesday night after defeating Real Madrid in the Champions League, and its coach has mocked a Liverpool cult figure.

In their second group game, the La Liga giants played Moldova champions at the Santiago Bernabeu and lost a shock defeat.

Sheriff took the lead in the first half thanks to Djasur Yakhshibaev, but Karim Benzema equalized from the penalty spot.

More drama awaited when Sebastien Thill restored Sheriff’s lead in second-half stoppage time to seal a memorable triumph.

Sheriff had to go through qualifying to get into the Champions League group stages, and they did so by defeating Dinamo Zagreb.

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt told Dutch news source RTL 7 after Sheriff qualified that the club “had no place” in the Champions League.

‘I understand that the Champions League is a tournament for champions, but teams like Sheriff Tiraspol have no place in it.’

Sheriff’s manager, Yuriy Vernydub, mocked Kuyt’s statements after the team defeated Madrid.

“We are a true team… Vernydub is cited in The Guardian as saying, “It’s our place, and we proved it.”

“It was a fantastic player, Dirk Kuyt, who stated that Sheriff has no place in the Champions League.

“As a result, I’m overjoyed to demolish his ideal world.”