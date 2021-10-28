After Rayo Vallecano’s defeat, Barcelona fired Ronald Koeman.

Barcelona has fired former Everton manager Ronald Koeman.

The Catalan giants acknowledged in a statement that they had parted ways with the Dutchman, bringing his 14-month reign at the Camp Nou to a close.

After a dismal few months, Barcelona is currently ninth in La Liga, and the final straw for their decision-makers came on Wednesday when they were humiliated 1-0 by Rayo Vallecano.

The defeat came three days after a 1-0 loss at home to Real Madrid, which is managed by former Everton coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Following that defeat, Koeman’s car was targeted by Barcelona fans as he drove away from the Camp Nou.

While the Blaugrana parted ways with club legend Lionel Messi, as well as other big players like Antoine Griezmann, due to financial difficulties, few expected the team’s decline to be quite so rapid.

Because Koeman had signed a two-year contract, Barcelona will have to give him a severance payout, but they plainly felt they had no choice but to split ways with him.

Koeman’s most recent managerial position was at Everton, where he lasted just over a season.

In his first season in charge, he guided Everton to seventh place, but he was fired early in 2017-18 when the team sunk into the relegation zone.