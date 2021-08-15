After Raphael Varane, Manchester United will make another sensational signing.

Manchester United is still finalizing a few transfer transactions as the new English Premier League season begins. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have completed the signing of Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and are currently putting the finishing touches on the deal of Liverpool’s Ethan Ennis.

Ennis has already confirmed his signing with Manchester United on Instagram, ahead of the club’s official announcement.

Ennis tweeted, “I am thrilled to report that I have signed for [Manchester United].” “I am grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to getting started.”

Ennis’ route to Manchester United was not smooth, with Liverpool reportedly attempting to keep him at Anfield. According to The Liverpool Echo, the 16-year-old may have had other plans and refused a new set of terms provided by the Reds.

It’s unclear which competition Ennis will compete in at Manchester United, but one thing is certain: he made an impression in Liverpool’s development system.

The kid has appeared in seven league games for Liverpool’s under-18s and once in the FA Youth Cup, scoring five goals in the process.

Ennis’ most notable performance to date was a hat-trick in his FA Youth Cup debut against Sutton United, which Liverpool U18 boss Marc Bridge-Wilkinson praised.

“It was a fantastic evening for him,” Bridge-Wilkinson said of Ennis’ hat-trick on Liverpool’s official website. “It was his FA Youth Cup debut, and he scored three goals! What a fantastic feat for him, and he went on to do exactly what I ask of our substitutes: make an effect on the game.”

He also stated, “He arrived in wonderful positions, as forward players do, and his finishing was absolutely good.”

Varane, on the other hand, has joined Manchester United as an official player, the club confirmed on Saturday.

The 28-year-old, who was described as “one of the most decorated players in global football” in a statement, signed a contract that will keep him with the Red Devils until June 2025.

Varane said he is excited to join a historic club and is “ready to play at the highest level” as he begins a new chapter in his brilliant career.

