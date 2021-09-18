After Rafa Benitez’s proposal, Yerry Mina arrives at Everton crossroads with a contract question.

“I’d rather have a centre-back with this passion than a charming boy who shakes hands with the strikers.”

Rafa Benitez has no reservations about Yerry Mina being too kind on the pitch, given how he treats each match like a WWE event and the opposition centre-forward as his spandex-clad arch rival.

Mina, on the other hand, enjoys trash-talking his way through games in order to get under the skin of the player he’s attempting to mark, whereas Benitez is probably less at ease with histrionics.

If you prefer, use fewer clotheslines and more clean sheets.

Mina has been branded as the most frustrating defender in the Premier League by Wolves attacker Fabio Silva this week.

The Everton defender will wear it as a badge of honor, but as Benitez argues, playing with such a high degree of emotion may prevent Mina from progressing from a good to a very excellent defender.

On Thursday afternoon, Benitez observed, “You characterize him pretty well.”

“He is someone who enjoys a challenge and a competition, which is exactly what you want from your center-backs. Then, if we can be certain that he is in control of his emotions and behaviors, he will be a far better player.

“He’s a good centre-back, and if he can improve these little things like making the correct judgments and not losing his cool, he’ll keep getting better.

“However, I would prefer a centre-back with this level of intensity rather than a polite boy who shakes hands with the strikers.”

Mina had a great game against Burnley on Monday night. At first, he struggled to keep up with Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes, but in the second half, he demonstrated to Goodison why he is the club’s most expensive-ever defender.

Everton boasted that ‘The King’ won more headers in the Premier League last weekend than anybody else.

Mina’s performance, according to several club insiders, was the catalyst for the stunning turnaround under the lights.

During his time with Mina, Benitez has noticed his focus, consistency, and innate desire to win the ball and dominate centre-forwards. “The summary has come to an end.”